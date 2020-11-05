MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies need your help finding the two people suspected of killing a Macon man.

According to a news release, they are connected to the death of 51-year-old Randall Head.

The first suspect is identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Bryant. He is around 5’9” tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

The second suspect is 43-year-old Shelia Weeks. Her weight and height are unknown.

The two suspects reportedly have ties to Macon, Cordele and Cuthbert. Anyone with information on their location can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

What we know about the death of Randall Head:

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Head was last seen leaving his home on April 25 and a family member reported him missing on April 27.

They said he had several medical issues and left home without his medication.

His body was later found by crews working behind the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on April 30.

His cause of death was later determined to be a stabbing.

On May 3, Bibb investigators said they were looking for two people involved in his death and on May 11, they identified the two suspects.

