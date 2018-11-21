Two Bibb County deputies are suspended without pay after one of them was cut on the buttock during "horseplay" at the county jail Tuesday.

Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the matter is under investigation and the department won't release the names of the two deputies until the investigation is complete.

DeFoe said it happened around 7 p.m. in an office area at the jail.

He wouldn't discuss the circumstances or how the corrections deputy was cut, saying it's under investigation.

The deputy went to a local hospital to be checked out, but was not hospitalized, he said.

No inmates were involved and jail security was not affected, he said.

© 2018 WMAZ