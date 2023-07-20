Bibb School Board votes to roll back millage rate - Here's what we know.

The board voted not to increase tax bills, rolling back their tax rate by about 2 mills.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education voted on Thursday not to increase the millage rate. The final vote was unanimous.

On Monday, Bibb Schools CFO Sharon Roberts presented options to the school board. The board considered the following proposals: current millage rate, adopting a partial rollback or adopting a full rollback.

Last May, as the fiscal year 2023 budget was being ironed out, former Superintendent Curtis Jones urged the board to consider cost-cutting measures to demonstrate good stewardship and efficient use of taxpayer money. School closures and reducing staff were among the options presented to the board again Monday.

The first proposal, which was entitled “Option A,” increases property taxes and keeps the current millage rate at 16.72 mills. The district would take in an estimated $10.4 million, revenue that would allow it to delay closing any schools for at least the next five years, according to Roberts’ presentation.

The second proposal, entitled “Option B,” is a partial rollback of the millage rate from 16.72 to 15.68 mills.

The third proposal, entitled “Option C,” is a full rollback of the millage rate from 16.72 to 14.65 mills. This option would require the district to close two schools within the next five years to maintain fiscal stability.

The millage rate has not increased in the last dozen years. According to the proposals on Monday, Bibb Schools has among the lowest millage rates of any comparable district.

In a meeting Thursday evening, the board voted in favor of Option C.

Because the board chose option C, they will need to reduce programs for students and eliminate salary increases for employees.

Option C also means the school board would need to increase the millage rate by 2 mills in 2026, and plan to use a Tax Anticipation Note to pay employee salaries in 2025.

Board member Daryl Morton said he remembers the last time the board raised taxes, and they didn't want to do that again. “Don’t raise taxes until you’ve done everything you need to do to demonstrate that’s what must happen," he said.