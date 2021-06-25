Bibb Schools plans back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination events

It's to prepare students, parents, and staff for a full return to in-person classes

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District says it’s offering COVID-19 vaccines to students, parents, and school staff as they prepare to return to full-time in-person learning.

The district held a news conference Friday morning to announce three vaccine events this summer. They’re partnering with Atrium Health Navicent and the state Department of Public Health.

Those events will happen on:

Wednesday, June 30 from noon to 7 p.m. (first doses only)

Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (first and second doses)

Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (second doses)

All three will take place at the Wellness Center on Northside Drive.

Vaccines have been approved for use in children aged 12 and older. Full vaccination is achieved two weeks after completion of the two-shot series required for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

*Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals under 18.

For appointments and further details, click here or call 478-633-7233. A parent or guardian must accompany minors to vaccination appointments.

