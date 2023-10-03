Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Circle K

No one else was injured during the robbery.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K in Macon, according to a press release.

They say it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Circle K on 4314 Pio Nono Avenue.

A man entered the Circle K with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money he ran from the store, according to the release.

No one else was injured during the robbery.