Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Circle K

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K in Macon, according to a press release.
They say it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Circle K on 4314 Pio Nono Avenue.
A man entered the Circle K with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money he ran from the store, according to the release.
No one else was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.