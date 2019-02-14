Macon-Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones has been named National Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents Association, or AASA, at their 2019 National Conference on Education in Los Angeles. Jones was up against three other superintendents from Texas, Indianapolis, and Idaho.

“We recognize that leaders matter, and this designation and this event bring that home,” Jones said while accepting the award.

In an exclusive interview with 13WMAZ's Lori Johnson, Jones said that winning the award would be a big accomplishment -- not so much for him, but for the entire district.

“I think that’s going to lead to more in the community recognizing the great work we’re doing having the confidence and trust there," said Jones.

In December, Superintendent Jones was named Georgia Superintendent of the Year.