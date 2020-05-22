MACON, Ga. — One woman organized a group on Facebook where people could share their blessings, and now, hundreds of people in Central Georgia are reaching out to help complete strangers.

This past Mother's Day, Mary Moctezuma had a friend in the hospital fighting cancer. She asked the family to put together a wish list, and then formed a group called Macon Blessings on Facebook to help out.

"And within three days, everything was purchased, and then we just wanted to do more," Mary said.

And do more they have.

1,500 people have joined this group in a week.

You can bless or buy something for someone off their list, or you can pitch in on the featured person who is battling something hard in life.

Anna Fullmore is battling cervical cancer, and one day, surprises showed up on her doorstep.

"I was honored, shocked -- I couldn't believe it. It is a wonderful thing," Anna said.

"She didn't have much on her list at all. She had like five items, and we were like, 'No, no, please add more,'" Mary said with a smile.

Anna added more stuff and folks bought everything she wanted in three hours.

"Little things-- I had fingernail polish, thank you cards, a hat," Anna rattled off.

Most folks don't go overboard with their lists, just little stuff that could brighten a day, but Mary and countless others have found it brightens your day to give, too.

"This has restored my faith in humanity times 100," Mary said emotionally. " I didn't realize how much I myself needed it."

This mom of five who already gets pulled a million ways a day finds herself getting choked up as the kindness of others scrolls along on her computer screen.

"Our big plan is moving towards a nonprofit," Mary projected.

If the Macon Blessings page is any indication, people are ready to help, to reach out unselfishly and send a little love through the mail.

RELATED: Memorial Day services go virtual at Andersonville National Historic Site

RELATED: Tegu lizards getting close to Central Georgia

RELATED: Historic Macon plans to revitalize long-vacant fire hall

RELATED: 'The strongest we've seen in 5 years': Georgia peaches begin shipping this week

RELATED: Georgians are hooked on fishing during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Families prepare to spend Mother's Day apart

RELATED: Middle Georgia Regional Library wants you to contribute coronavirus memorabilia for a pandemic archive

RELATED: Wrightsville woman writes moving song about missing church amid pandemic

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.