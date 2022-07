Coroner Leon Jones said the woman's identity is not known at this time.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A body has been found in the 100 block of Knoxville Road in Bibb County near the Crawford County line, according to Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones said a woman was lying by the road, and shell casings were found nearby. Her identity is not known at this time.

Investigators are out at the scene.

13WMAZ will provide updates when they are available.