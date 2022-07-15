Watson Boulevard has reopened following Tuesday's train derailment

Drivers can still expect to see of the wreckage off to the side as inspectors work to examine each of the remaining train cars.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Watson Boulevard has reopened in Warner Robins, according to a post from Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

A train derailment on Tuesday caused drivers to detour to go from Highway 247 onto Watson Boulevard.

Even though the road has reopened, drivers can still expect to see some of the train cars lying off to the side as the clean-up continues where the 22 cars derailed.

Inspectors will spend time examining the viability of each car. Some will be transported to be repaired, while others will end up in the scrapyard.

The tracks have already been repaired, allowing trains to come through the area beginning on Thursday.

While Watson has reopened, South Armed Forces Boulevard between Watson Boulevarde and the Avis and Budget Rentals remains closed at this time. The rest of Armed Forces Boulevard is still open.