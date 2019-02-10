MACON, Ga. — Brady Michael has loved dancing since he was 6 years old. Now, he's a high school junior with his own fully-choreographed dance show, and he's taking it to Atlanta.

His show, "The One," is about finding love and support in the people around you. Michael has been envisioning his own show since 2018.

"I hope that [viewers] are able to find a person and really think about them and appreciate them and leave the show feeling gratitude for that person," says Michael.

Michael works as a student-teacher at Dance Dynamics Studio. Teaching younger students about dance is one of the many things that led Michael to choreographing his own show.

"I have always had a love for teaching and choreographing," says Michael. "I think that creation and that inspiration I found from teaching led me to start creating more performance-based dances."

To bring the show to life, Michael collaborated with 14 fellow teen dancers from all over Georgia.

"My favorite part of this process has been working with such creative and artistic people in my cast," says Michael.

"The One" will be debuting November 16 at Studio Space Atlanta. Tickets go on sale October 4. For more information, click here .

