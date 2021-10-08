Braves star makes brief court appearance for domestic violence case

The 30-year-old faces two misdemeanor charges, one of battery - family violence and one of simple assault - family violence.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna appeared in court on Tuesday morning after officers witnessed him attempting to strangle his wife back in May.

The Braves outfielder had initially faced at least one felony charge, aggravated assault by strangulation, however, in a charging document filed earlier this month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, that charge was dropped.

In court, the judge set the discovery date for Aug. 24 and the motions date for Aug. 31. The judge said Ozuna is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 9 which is the reset date.

The charges allege Ozuna "did attempt to commit a violent injury" to his wife, by placing his hands around her neck. Arrest warrants released in June alleged a violent argument between the outfielder and his wife over a supposed affair, culminating with officers arriving and seeing him "grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall."

Ozuna's attorney said during a previous initial bond hearing that "officers may have witnessed certain events at the end of this altercation, however, there were events preceding" and asserted "additional facts... will come forward (and) put this incident in a more proper perspective."

The warrants also said he had threatened to kill her.

The couple had at least one previous violent episode documented in a case in Florida, in which the wife was charged, according to documents.