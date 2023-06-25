A buzz at Amerson River Park during event to celebrate Pollinator Week

The event was hosted by the Fringed Campion chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society.

MACON, Ga. — People were a-buzz at Amerson River Park on Sunday for the Pollinator Week BioBlitz event.

It was hosted by the Central Georgia chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society.

"Well we're trying to spread the word how important pollinators are, and protecting our ecosystems by diversity, and being a chapter of the georgia national plant society it seemed like a perfect fit," President of the Fringed Campion chapter Carol Bokros said.

The goal of the event was to spread awareness about the importance of pollinators to the native ecosystem and teach people how to identify pollinators.

At Amerson River Park, the Native Plant Society has a native plant garden with a special section filled with Milkweed to attract monarch butterflies.

Of course, bees are not the only pollinators the ecosystem needs. Bees ,hummingbirds and bats are all other examples of pollinators that help plants develop and spread seeds.

"I like to stop and try to identify plants and when I found that there are native plants & invasive plants, I decided that maybe this group could help me identify those and get to know more about the local area," Pam Pinkston said.

On Sunday, people met up at at the Pavilion at Amerson to explore the park hoping to identify as many pollinators and pollinator-friendly native plants they could.