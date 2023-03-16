Celebration of life planned for Clark Atlanta baseball player gunned down

ATLANTA — A celebration of life has been planned for a Clark Atlanta baseball player that was gunned down near campus over two weeks ago.
Family members of Jatonne Sterling will hold the service at the Apostolic Assembly Church in Chicago.
A viewing is planned for Friday starting at 4 p.m.
The funeral services will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. It will be followed by the repast, according to a flyer.
Sterling was 20 years old when he was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Lyke House Catholic Center off Beckwith Street next to a student housing complex Feb 28.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in a car behind the center's parking lot. Police said that Sterling knew the suspect.
Keontay Holliman-Peoples, 25, was arrested in connection to the shooting, officials said.
He was charged him with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and conspiracy to commit a felony.
After the shooting, Clark Atlanta students held a vigil for Sterling the next day.
Students at the campus said they’re distraught over losing a member of their student family. The students' concerns grew over safety after the shooting.
The 20-year-old was a sophomore at the school and loved baseball. He grew up in Chicago. Sterling's high school coach Ernest Radcliff described him as a young man with great integrity.
Those interested in viewing the live stream for the Saturday service can do so here.