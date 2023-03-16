Celebration of life planned for Clark Atlanta baseball player gunned down

It will be held in Chicago Saturday. Jatonne Sterling was gunned down two weeks ago in the parking lot of the Lyke House Catholic Center on Beckwith Street.

ATLANTA — A celebration of life has been planned for a Clark Atlanta baseball player that was gunned down near campus over two weeks ago.

Family members of Jatonne Sterling will hold the service at the Apostolic Assembly Church in Chicago.

A viewing is planned for Friday starting at 4 p.m.

The funeral services will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. It will be followed by the repast, according to a flyer.

Sterling was 20 years old when he was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Lyke House Catholic Center off Beckwith Street next to a student housing complex Feb 28.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in a car behind the center's parking lot. Police said that Sterling knew the suspect.

Keontay Holliman-Peoples, 25, was arrested in connection to the shooting, officials said.

He was charged him with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and conspiracy to commit a felony.

After the shooting, Clark Atlanta students held a vigil for Sterling the next day.

Students at the campus said they’re distraught over losing a member of their student family. The students' concerns grew over safety after the shooting.

The 20-year-old was a sophomore at the school and loved baseball. He grew up in Chicago. Sterling's high school coach Ernest Radcliff described him as a young man with great integrity.