LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier this month, Governor Brian Kemp ordered all Georgia public schools to be closed until March 31. However, some schools are choosing to extend their closings.

Jones County Schools is extending their closing through April 3. They will also still be closed for Spring Break the following week.

Laurens County Schools is extending their closing through their regularly scheduled Spring Break. They will be closed through April 10.

Monroe County Schools is extending their closing through April 3. They will also still be closed for Spring Break the following week.

