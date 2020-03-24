LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier this month, Governor Brian Kemp ordered all Georgia public schools to be closed until March 31. However, some schools are choosing to extend their closings.
- Jones County Schools is extending their closing through April 3. They will also still be closed for Spring Break the following week.
- Laurens County Schools is extending their closing through their regularly scheduled Spring Break. They will be closed through April 10.
- Monroe County Schools is extending their closing through April 3. They will also still be closed for Spring Break the following week.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
List | Central Georgia cities, counties setting curfews during COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases soars to 1,026
Macon woman hands out 200 free lunches a day for kids home from school
FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.