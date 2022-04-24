Central Georgia Goodwill's donate portion of proceeds to help people in Ukraine

The funds will help provide food, medical care and emergency support services to families.

MACON, Ga. — All 16 Goodwill stores in Central Georgia are stepping up to the plate as a part of their charitable mission to help people in Ukraine.

25% of sales from all Goodwill stores in Central Georgia will go to the International Rescue Committee to provide aid and vital supplies to displaces children and families in Ukraine.

The funds will help provide food, medical care and emergency support services to families.

Karen Lee Davis explained why Goodwill decided to step in.

"Really what we're hoping is today that we'll offer support to the millions of refugees that have been displaced by this awful war," she said.

Sunday is the last day to donate through Goodwill but you can donate to the International Rescue Committee anytime.