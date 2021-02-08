Bibb and Crawford County students kick off 2021-22 school year

Southwest High School decided to kick the year off with some music and fun

MACON, Georgia — Students across Central Georgia headed back to the classroom Monday, including those in Bibb and Crawford counties.

The staff at Bibb’s Southwest High decided to kick the year off with some fun. The school brought in a DJ and teachers hit the dancefloor to get kids excited.

The staff made sure every student came in wearing a mask and showed off their excitement to have everybody back in the building.

New principal Bernard Young says he is thrilled to see the students’ faces.

"It's special for me because we have kids here who have not shown up to school and we've never seen them in the whole entire year," Young said. "So, I get the opportunity to lay eyes on them. I've seen their names. I've seen their grades, but I finally get a chance to see them, give them a high five, give them a first bump or an elbow bump. That's what's been so electrifying for me."

At Crawford County Middle, kids were welcomed as they entered the building.

Each grade level was summoned to the gym where they received a welcome speech from principal Chad Chafin and teachers.

Students were briefed on the rules and regulations, and they got to laugh and mingle with friends they hadn't seen in a while.

Crawford County Superintendent Brent Lowe said he was glad to have the kids back.

"Getting the kids back in school, we're getting to have number one -- the educational value of having face to face conversations and conferring with teachers," Lowe said. "As well as a social aspect and the emotional aspect, we just feel like it's better to have them in in in our building so they have that opportunity.”

Students in Monroe, Peach, Taylor, Twiggs, and Macon's Academy for Classical Education charter school also returned to the classroom Monday.