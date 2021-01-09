Central Georgia Technical College suspending on-campus classes Friday

This follows Gov. Brian Kemp's decision giving state employees an administrative leave day to encourage them to get vaccinated

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia Technical College will suspend on-campus classes and most operations this Friday. It follows Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to give state employees the day off to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Allison Repzynski typically spends her Fridays working at Central Georgia Technical College because she is the school’s director of library and academic support services, but this week?

“I’ll probably clean my house, take a nap,” said Repzynski.

She, like other CGTC employees and state employees, will have Sept. 3 off.

"His whole purpose in doing that is to encourage people to get the vaccine if they have not already, and as a "thank you" to those who have," said the school’s director of public relations, Amyre Makupson.

"As both an employee here and as a parent, I fully support any initiative that we have to encourage folks to make a decision and have time to do that," said Repzynski.

Rolandria Tolbert is the school's REACH coordinator. Like Repzynski, she’s using the day as a mental health day because she’s already vaccinated.

Tolbert says if every employee at Central Georgia Tech takes advantage of this day to get their vaccine, things could go back to normal.

"Choice is everything, we're free to do anything, but when we look at the bigger picture of everyone being able to be together once again and get back to that "new norm,” and feeling comfortable -- I think that is so very important," said Tolbert.

Makupson says the school is not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, but they are encouraging people to do what's best for them and their health.

Instructors teaching dual enrollment courses and students enrolled in those courses will attend class on Friday. Most faculty and staff will not have to be on campus.

CGTC will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Sept 7.