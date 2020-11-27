Central Georgians burn off Thanksgiving calories with axe-throwing

Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins offers a unique way to help you keep those post-dinner pounds at bay

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Between the turkey, mac and cheese, rolls and of course the pie, Thanksgiving dinner can really pack a punch on your calorie intake.

We’re not counting of course, but they do add up and some Central Georgians found a creative way to burn it all off.

Most businesses were closed for Thanksgiving Day, but Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins is open and letting people come in to work off some of those Thanksgiving calories.

"People are bringing their families here, we have an Air Force Base here, this is an opportunity for people to come in and I guess make more memories with their families,” said manager Vince Hill.

He says the first month of business has been a success.

“We’ve got a couple regulars, mostly Saturday guests,” he said.

One of those regulars is Donald Cleaton.

“Today I brought my daughter and my son in-law. They’re newlyweds and they drove up to visit us for Thanksgiving,” said Cleaton.

He’s been to the axe house about three times since it opened.

"It's something I've seen in other locations, we've been on vacation and seen them, never really tried them, they opened up here and just gave it a shot. It was actually more fun than I expected it to be,” he said.

Splinters Axe House will also be open on Black Friday. They accept walk-ins and reservations.