20-year-old George Vining became Central Georgia's first casualty of the war.

MACON, Ga. — Throughout this week, we're honoring the thousands who fought and died during the attacks on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

Earlier this week, we told you the story about the forgotten Macon veteran who died in the attack.

He's buried at Linwood Cemetery, but now, he rests in peace with a cracked headstone.

Some folks in Central Georgia believe his memory should be kept alive.

20-year-old George Vining became Central Georgia's first casualty of the war. Vining was a native of Macon's Pleasant Hill Community. He joined the Navy in 1940.

As an African American serving in America's segregated military, George Vining was assigned to work as a mess attendant aboard the battleship USS California. When Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941, everyone on board went to emergency battle stations.

Vining's job was to pass ammunition to gunners on the ship's deck. The California was one of four battleships sunk that day.

Army veteran Buck Burnette of Cochran said, "He could've stayed in the dining hall, and who knows, he could've lived, but he got out there and done what he was supposed to be doing."

He heard part of Vining's story on 13WMAZ's newscast Sunday, and noticed a crack in his headstone.

"Mr. Vining's deserves his headstone be righted. After 90 years, you would think his ancestors probably don't know him or very much visit the cemetery, because they don't know him, but when I seen that, it just kind of of hurt my heart. I just wanted to say something about it. If the gravestone could be replaced, I know the VA would help with something like that," Burnette said.

Vining's body was later recovered and returned to Macon two years after the war. He's buried at historic Linwood Cemetery, next to his mother.

Yolanda Latimore, President of Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation, also wants Vining's memory restored.

"Telling his story is a great way to unite the people. Whether he could carry the gun or not, his life was sacrificed for many of us. This is sacred land and the history definitely needs to be documented and achieved. We need help. We need help," Latimore said.

"Hopefully, they can contact the family and the cemetery and get something right back and replace his headstone," said Burnette.

George Vining's mother's maiden name was Fullmore, and her married name was Brown. If you know someone with the last name Vining, Brown, or Fullmore, they could be related to George. If so, the Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation would like to be connected with them. You can reach them at 478-719-2054.

According to Latimore, Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation could apply for a grant to fix George Vining's headstone. Latimore also says finding funds to repair his headstone will be a priority for them.