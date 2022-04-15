x
Cochran man killed in single-vehicle accident

The victim, an 18-year-old man, previously played football for the Bleckley County Royals.

COCHRAN, Ga. — An 18-year-old died Friday morning after a single-vehicle accident in Cochran. According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 10:15 a.m. on Abney Road near GA 112.

Their initial investigation shows that Luke Duffey, 18, was driving south on Abney Road in a Toyota Tacoma.

He drove off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox. The pickup truck went across a private driveway and hit a tree with its front driver side door.

Duffey was fatally injured in the accident. It is still under investigation by Georgia State Patrol.

He played football for the Bleckley County Royals and graduated from the high school in 2021.

