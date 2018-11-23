A Putnam County ticket broker convicted of theft in a case from last September is now a wanted man.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, 56-year-old Jeff Cook did not surrender at the jail at 9 a.m. as his sentence required him to.

As such, he is now wanted on charges of escape.

He was convicted on Oct. 30, 2018 of 9 counts of misdemeanor theft by taking in a case involving the distribution of UGA-Notre Dame tickets in 2017.

He was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail and nine years of probation. He was also supposed to pay $8,250 to the 9 victims, and is banned from UGA athletic events and property.

Sheriff Sills says he might be in a gray 4-door 2016 Chevy Colorado pickup truck with tag #BVB0544.

Anyone who knows Cook’s location should call 706-485-8557.

