High-speed chase ends in deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Coweta County, officials say

A K-9 was shot but is expected to recover and a deputy was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly shooting involving Newnan Police and Coweta County Sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon. A sheriff's deputy and K-9 were also hurt in the incident, according to officials.

Authorities said it happened at 2:20 p.m. The chase, which started on Interstate 85 before ending in the area of Herring Road and Palomino Drive, reached speeds up to 120mph, according to officials.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said the chase began when deputies attempted to pull over a driver for speeding and a tint violation.

"He actually, supposedly, pulled up behind my deputy on the interstate, revved his engine a few times -- and then passed the deputy," Wood said.

Once the chase began, officers with the Newnan Police Department also joined in to assist the deputies, a release stated.

After the chase ended, Wood said the K-9 officer grabbed the still-unidentified suspect's arm, and, as he was getting out of the car, he allegedly raised a gun up at law enforcement -- that's when they reportedly fired the deadly shots at him, Wood said.

It's unclear at this time if the suspect fired any shots.

The K-9 was also shot, though it's unclear who fired those rounds that hit it. Toby Nix, a spokesperson with the Coweta County Sheriff, said the K-9 is expected to recover.

A deputy was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries after he was hurt in a head-on crash with the suspect, officials said.

Wood, the sheriff, said it all happened in a matter of seconds. The GBI investigated and said that an autopsy would be conducted.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where you can see a white car -- surrounded by at least seven patrol cars. Crime scene tape and evidence markers were also spotted. 11Alive also had a crew on the ground, which sent over images of the large police presence.

The Georgia Bureau was called in to help investigate what happened. Meanwhile, per protocol, three Coweta County Sheriff's deputies and one Newnan Police officer who were involved were placed on leave.

Authorities have not yet identified the person who was shot and killed by authorities.

Wood called the whole incident "sad" and asked for prayers "for the officers involved, for our K-9, and especially for the man that was shot."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.