CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — One of the great things about living in Central Georgia is how the community will rally together to help lift others up. Nowhere is that more evident than with graduating class of 2020.

Family and friends are finding creative ways to celebrate this special class. From billboards to wreaths, churches and employers are displaying their pride and well wishes for all to see.

There are also all the "Adopt-a-Senior" Facebook groups, none more special than the one out of Crawford County.

Shawanza Lockett, along with the Crawford County community, adopted every Crawford County senior -- all 100 of them.

"I really didn't have a doubt that people would help, but it was just overwhelming. I got people willing to adopt along with people willing to give donations, and the money that was received as well -- over a thousand dollars, so people showed up and showed out," Lockett said.

The goal was to deliver something special to each senior each week in the month of May, an effort that went way beyond a gift bag.

It's not necessarily about the gifts that made it so special, it's the community coming together and caring for us when we felt down.

And no one was left out, even two classmates who passed away were honored. Their parents received special gifts.

It's one of those life lessons you can't get from a book -- to treasure the people and place you come from.

