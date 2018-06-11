Forsyth — Fire crews in Forsyth are investigating a fire at the Perdue Feed Mill off of Harold G. Clarke Parkway.

Crews from both Forsyth Fire Department and Monroe County Fire Department responded to the blaze. According to Captain Shane Cook with the Monroe Co. Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the fire around 6 p.m. Monday evening. Cook says the fire happened on the second floor of the building.

Chief David Herndon with the Forsyth Fire Department says the fire is under control at this time. Herndon says no one was injured and the cause is still unknown.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

