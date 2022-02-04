Death of Central Georgia musician Kenneth 'Bubu' Robinson under investigation, police say

Robinson will be laid to rest in Irwinton Saturday, but police say his death in Florida is under active investigation.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — New Port Richey Police confirmed Friday that there is an active investigation into the death of Central Georgia musician, Kenneth ‘Bubu’ Robinson Jr.

Robinson, a well-known gospel and studio musician from Wilkinson County, died Jan. 25 at the age of 49 while visiting Gregg Allman’s son, Michael, in New Port Richey, Fla.

His obituary reads, 'Bubu was a class act, a star, a supporter, and a world-renowned musician whose talent was destined to go beyond the four walls of church. In whatever arena or genre, he played, his music transcended boarders and barriers. He played with all of his heart and in doing so touched many lives.’

Police say they cannot release additional information yet since the case is active. 13WMAZ has requested an incident report.

Viewing for Robinson will be held Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilkinson County Memorial Chapel on Wriley Road in Irwinton.

Funeral services will be held Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at New Life International Church on Vineville Avenue.