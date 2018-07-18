MACON — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's largest airline carrier is looking to hire thousands of pilots and they are turning to central Georgia to get those jobs filled.

Delta Airlines has landed in Eastman and the airlines says if you have the experience they have a path for you to fly for them.

Students at the Middle Georgia State University Eastman campus are still working even though its summer including Ryan Richards who says at an early age he knew what he wanted to do.

"Probably when I was ten," Richards said.

Richards says his grandfather worked as a pilot in the Colorado Air National Guard which solidified his dream to one day take flight.

"All throughout middle school and high school, I've known what I wanted to do for my whole entire life," Richards said.

Now, Richards is cleared for takeoff.

Delta Airlines is partnering with seven schools across the nation plus Middle Georgia State University to hire more than 8,000 pilots under the Delta Propel Pilot program over the next ten years.

Adam Holloway who oversees the Eastman campus says baby boomer pilots are retiring and airlines realize they are in trouble.

"There is a pilot shortage, not just right here in our backyard, but all over the world, and this gives us a chance to step up on that world stage, to align ourselves with the biggest, and most prestige airlines in the world," Holloway said.

The agreement with Delta will give students a plan to become a pilot for the airline once they graduate.

Students will have to apply for the program and be screened by Delta employees. After that, students will be put on a path to work for a regional carrier, fly for the military or fly Deltas private jet fleet and work as a certified flight instructor.

After filling one of those positions gradually students will be transitioned to the cockpit of a Delta airplane, allowing students like Richard to have job security.

"I think it's amazing, really, it's such an amazing opportunity for the students here," Richard said.

Applications will open for the partnership starting August 1 and enrollment for the fall semester for the university is still open and for Richards, he says he can not wait to start flying.

