Detainee dies in Fulton County Jail days after filing civil rights complaint claiming excessive force

The complaint was filed Aug. 22. Records show the individual died Saturday, Aug. 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A detainee at the Fulton County Jail died over the weekend, days after filing a civil rights complaint in which he alleged excessive force at the facility.

The individual had been in jail for months - arrested on a second degree felony arson charge last December, held without bond until April and then granted a $30,000 bond his attorney was trying to get reduced.

A hearing on possibly reducing the bond had been scheduled for next month. The individual had never been indicted on the arson charge.

The complaint was filed Aug. 22 in federal court. Records show the individual died Saturday, Aug. 26.

11Alive is not naming the individual after the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said it was still attempting to reach his next of kin for notification. The sheriff's office did not directly respond to the complaint, saying it was researching whether one had been filed.

In the complaint, the detainee alleged excessive force including kicking and tasing against him by deputies that led to injuries and that they also failed to protect him from other detainees.

It is the fourth death at the jail in the last month, and at least the eighth person in Fulton County Sheriff's Office custody to die in the past year.

The jail is the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation announced in July.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Fulton County Government released a joint statement about the DOJ's investigation in July:

"Fulton County and the Sheriff’s Office have been made aware of a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice to examine conditions at the Fulton County Jail and will be cooperating fully with the investigation."

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat released an additional statement saying he met with DOJ officials and the jail is fully prepared to cooperate with its investigation.