13WMAZ has been covering the ongoing story of a now-former Warner Robins city utilities department employee who lost his job after a lewd video of him surfaced online.

According to a 1999 Houston County court document, Scott Hicks swore an oath to "duly and faithfully perform all the duties required" of a constable for the Houston County magistrate court.

Those duties include collecting money for the court and serving court documents, according to Georgia code.

However, in 2013, Houston County Superior Court documents show Hicks was charged with violating that oath and pandering.

According to police reports from the Houston County Sheriff's Office at the time, deputies caught Hicks trying to use his job as a constable to coerce Crystalyn Rorie into sex.

She was about to be evicted from her home when Rorie says, and sheriff's office reports show he offered to delay her eviction for a price.

"He wanted me to engage in sex," said Rorie in a recent interview. "He wanted me to have sex with him."

But Rorie says she didn't take him up on his offer. Instead, she called the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested Hicks when he returned to her home.

When deputies interviewed Hicks, he admitted it wasn't the first time he used his job to try to have sex with women.

A supplemental report says he admitted "he had sex with two other (black females) that he met while serving legal papers on."

With one of them, he "worked out an agreement to give her more time being evicted if she would have sex with him."

"How many other people has he done it to," asked Rorie recently. "How many other people has he gotten away with it?"

Apparently, Hicks was never charged in the incidents involving the other two unnamed women and his pandering charge from the Rorie case was later dropped.

In 2014, Hicks was sentenced to 5 years probation for violating his oath of office with a condition that he not hold "any government position" during that time.

In 2017, a judge released Hicks from his probation early.

However, the City of Warner Robins hired him in 2016, while he was still on probation.

Now he's lost another job after an alleged sex act on the clock.

The latest incident made Rorie remember what happened in 2013 and she says she's got a message for Hicks.

"You should be really sorry for yourself to use your authority to manipulate people in a vulnerable state," said Rorie.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said the city did what it was supposed to do in background checking Hicks when he applied for his job in the utilities department. He said he wasn't sure why his criminal history wasn't flagged, but suggested Hicks' probation officer should have let the city know.

When asked about the 2013 arrest, Hicks declined to comment.

