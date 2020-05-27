MACON, Ga. — A day after reopening their dining rooms, three Macon restaurants are closing once more.

According to a Facebook post from Moonhanger Group president Wes Griffith, testing was arranged for all employees on May 19-20 in advance of the restaurants reopening.

“We were not required to do this but thought it prudent to go the extra mile,” he wrote.

The restaurants reopened May 26 without the results of the tests coming back, and Griffith writes they expected no positive results ‘based on the low number of positive results reported in Bibb County.’

However, Griffith reports several employees did return a positive test result for COVID-19 and although they were asymptomatic, he says they will be closing the dining rooms at Dovetail, Rookery and H&H again.

They will now retest employees and he says they hope to resume carryout orders soon.

Natalia’s will remain open due to no positive results among the staff.

