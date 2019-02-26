MACON, Ga. — In celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday and Read Across America Day, downtown Macon will be completely "Seussified."

Participating stores and restaurants will take some inspiration from classic Dr. Seuss books.

Servers at Just Tap'd will dress up like Thing 1 and Thing 2. The bar will also be having a reading for kids at 6 p.m.

Ocmulgee Brewpub will be serving Green Eggs and Ham grilled cheese sandwiches and waitstaff will dress like Sam I Am.

"First Friday is always a blast," says Kaitlynn Kressin. "We partner with local businesses and local philanthropies to come together and celebrate something that brings awareness to reading for children."

Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen will have a Roast Beast special on the menu.

Additionally, the Macon Tennis Association will set up pop-up tennis courts on Cotton Avenue.

United Way of Central Georgia will host a free book giveaway and NewTown Macon will have a Dr. Seuss photo booth at the Third Street Park.

First Friday begins at 5 p.m. throughout downtown Macon.