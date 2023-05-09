Dublin businesses shocked at fatal downtown shooting

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, 29-year-old Richard Collins was shot and killed outside of the Ace Lounge downtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — Some neighboring business owners say they were surprised after a fatal shooting in downtown Dublin.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says it happened early Monday near the Aces Lounge on East Jackson Street.

29-year-old Richard Collins was killed and three others were injured. The community feels the impact of that night.

Serving burgers and coleslaw for over 50 years, the warm food at the Minute Grill reflects the community.

“I love working over here, it's really laid back. Everybody's kind,” worker Crista Webb said.

However, she says the news she got Tuesday morning was chilling.

“There was a shooting down the street and it was like a really big shocker because it's usually really quiet around here,” Webb said.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, at 2 a.m. on Monday, 29-year-old Richard Collins was found dead from a gunshot wound and three others were injured.

“Really frightening, especially because it's just two doors down,” Minute Grill owner, Donna Shinholster said.

She says she had no idea there was a bar or lounge there but had seen crowds of folks outside before.

“Probably seven or eight at one time, but I think they really get started late at night, and I'm not here," she said.

Shinholster says the lounge has been a nuisance before with customers sometimes leaving piles of trash on the sidewalks, but this shooting was different.

“It could’ve been one of us, you know,” Webb said.

Deborah Woodfork, a Dublin native, says she has never felt unsafe here, but this has shaken her up.

“Especially in downtown. Kids and everyone come to be comfortable and shop,” she said.

What's more concerning, she says, is how cold folks treat each other.

“Young people now are just taking each other's lives,” she said. “It's very sad to see them go the way they go. We need to make safe places for these young people to have to go."

A day after the shooting, Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean says he's planning to add more patrols in the city of Dublin.

He wrote a Facebook post saying that his department will help Dublin cope with an increase in violent crime.

“To address the recent sharp increase in violent crimes within the City of Dublin, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Dublin Police Department to offer additional patrol support. I am assigning additional deputies to the city to perform concentrated patrols, effective immediately. We will not sit by and watch while others create mayhem. Everyone deserves to thrive in a safe community. Chief Moon and I are committed to doing everything we possibly can to ensure Dublin, Laurens Country remains a safe place.”

The GBI says they're still investigating and no one has been arrested.