GBI: 29-year-old man dead and three others injured in Dublin shooting

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

DUBLIN, Ga. — One person is dead and three more injured in a shooting in Dublin, according to a release from the GBI.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on Monday near the ACE Lounges located at 120 East Jackson Street.

29-year-old Richard Collins was found dead and three other people were also injured in the shooting, their condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone with information can call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.