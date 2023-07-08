More Than A Number: Victim's Resource Guide

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

More Than A Number's goal is to give a face to the victim and a voice to the family.

Guides from other organizations that you may find helpful

The initiative's goal is to give the victim a face and a voice to the family and give the family more control over the process. In addition, to the resource guide, is a survey page to give families and friends the opportunity to remember their loved ones and share their stories with the community.

This page is designed to help you know what resources and rights are available to you.

We understand that this is a difficult time for you. We hope to make the process less painful with our initiative, More Than A Number.

First, from everyone here at 13WMAZ, we are sorry for your loss.

Welcome to the More Than A Number victim's guide.

The program covers the following types of expenses, up to the limits noted. The maximum program award is $25,000 per victim, per victimization.

YOU MAY QUALIFY IF YOU:

Here are some of the basics about the Georgia Crime Victims Compensation Program.

To take the qualification quiz, you can click here. To find out more general information, you can visit the program's website here .

In six questions, you can find out if you are likely to qualify for the support, and then what next steps are required to apply for the program.

It is important to keep receipts and records of any expenses caused by the crime, according to the Department of Justice’s Office for Victim’s Care . For instance, funeral expenses, counseling costs, lost wages and any other expenses. This can help when applying for the compensation program.

The Georgia Crime Victims Compensation program can provide up to $25,000 to crime victims’ families to “assist victims with expenses they incurred as a result of a violent crime and encourage victims to participate in the criminal justice system,” according to the program’s website.

Additional documents you may need:

Notify the employer of the victim: Ask about benefits, any pay that may be due including vacation and sick time. They can also check on disability and any life insurance policies.

Qualified clean-up crew and homeowner’s insurance: If your family member was killed in their home or their car, there are companies that can clean the scene up so you don’t have to suffer that trauma. One thing people may not realize is that homeowner’s insurance can sometimes cover the clean-up cost for blood, stains and odors, according to Aftermath, a clean-up crew that works with victim’s families.

Notify friends and family: This one may seem obvious but many times after receiving traumatic news we can forget to reach out to other loved ones. One suggestion is to designate point people to get the message out faster. By letting multiple people the messenger it allows you to get that information out faster while also allowing those closest to the victim to not have to call each person.

To reasonable, accurate and timely notice of the following:

Here is a look at several of the right that victims have according to Georgia's Victims Bill of Rights.

Services : From counseling to groceries

Groceries

Various places around Central Georgia offer things like groceries to families in need. District Attorney Anita Howard and her staff have put together a guide for some of the various services in the area. Here is a list of the options listed under groceries. The link to their full resource guide can be found here.

Salvation Army is located at 1955 Broadway in Macon. They are open Monday through Friday. Their hours are 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. You must bring a photo ID, SS cards, proof of income and residency. It is available every 90 days.

St. Peter Claver is located at 131 Ward Street in Macon. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. ID is required.

Macon Outreach at Mulberry located at 267 First Street allows you to set up appointments on Wednesdays for the following week. In order to set up an appointment, you must call (478)743-8026 from 2:20-4 p.m. on Wednesday. A photo ID, social security card and proof of residency are required. This can be done every 90 days.

Loaves and Fishes Ministries is located at 651 MLK Boulevard. Call (478)741-1007 at 1 p.m. on Friday to set up a Wednesday pickup.

First Baptist Church of Christ is located at 511 High Place in Macon. The Crisis Closet is open on the 4th Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photo ID is required.

Storehouse Ministries is located at 3396 Napier Avenue. Call (478) 750-9114 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m to set up an appointment for Tuesday pickup.

Greater Allen Chapel AME Church is located at 269 Pursley Street in Macon. They are open on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call and check the availability at (478)745-4646.

Counseling

Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia

Location: 277 MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 203 in Macon

Services: It is a private, non-profit agency that includes crisis counseling.

Phone Number: (478) 745-2811

Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia-Jones County

Location: 300 W. Clinton Street, Suite I

Services: It is a private, non-profit agency that includes crisis counseling.

Phone Number: (478) 986-0387

Mercer Family Therapy Center

Location: 655 First Street

Services: They offer slide scale billing for patients.

Phone Number: (478) 301-5970

Hephzibah Behavioral Health Services

Location: 6601 Zebulon Road

Services: They offer crisis intervention, accept medicaid and also offer slide scale billing

Phone Number: (478) 476-0805

Dr. Allison Lanum

Location: 170 Pierce Avenue

Services: They offer children’s counseling. They only accept private insurance

Phone Number: (478) 330-6271

Great Expectations

Location: 640 Plum Street, Suite 202

Services: They see patients on Wednesday and Thursday. They also accept Medicaid

Phone Number: (478) 971-4684

Community Development Systems

Location: 577 Mulberry Street, Suite 900

Services: They offer family victim assistance counseling

Phone Number: (478) 743-8333

The Rainbow House Children’s Resource Center

Location: 108 Elmwood Street, Warner Robins

Services: They offer counseling for children as well as parenting classes. All services are free of charge.

Phone Number: (478) 923-5923

Financial Services

Northminster Presbyterian Church

Location: 565 Wimbish Road

Services: If funds are available.

Phone Number: (478) 737-1186

GreenPath Financial Wellness

Location: 901 Washington Avenue

Services: Is a trusted national nonprofit with more than 60-years of helping people build financial health and resiliency.

Phone Number: 1-800-550-1961

Partnership for Prescription Assistance

Location: www.pparx.org

Services: They help with prescription costs.

Phone Number: 1-888-477-2669

Salvation Army

Location: 1955 Broadway

Services: Call on Wednesday at 8:00am for an appointment if funds are available. Must be employed or self-sufficient to qualify

Phone Number: (478) 746-8572

Family Advancement Ministries

Location: 570 High Place

Services: Help for families with children 6 & under. Call for an appointment. Appointments are set for Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Phone Number: 478-745-7165

St Vincent de Paul Society

Services: Call and leave your name and number. Calls are returned on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.