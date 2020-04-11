Dublin DA Craig Fraser wins re-election campaign

He was first elected Dublin Judicial Circuit DA in 2004

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Craig Fraser has won his re-election bid.

Voters from Johnson, Laurens, Treutlen and Twiggs decided to keep him in the office he has held since he was first elected in 2004.

Across the four counties, Fraser took 19,837 votes or 56.197%.

2020 marked the first time he was met with a challenger for office with Soperton native Adriane Love.

He faced heat along the campaign trail this year for statements he made on white supremacy as a teen. In August, he told 13WMAZ that he was young and regretted writing them.

Prior to his election as the Dublin Judicial Circuit DA, Fraser served as assistant district attorney.

Like his opponent, Fraser is also a Central Georgia native. He grew up in Laurens County.

His received a political science degree from Georgia Southern, and a Juris Doctorate with honors and a Masters in Litigation from Atlanta Law School.