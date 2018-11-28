DUBLIN — Students in Laurens County are getting the chance to learn lifetime skills while getting paid.

Quashon Butler does not start his morning like most teens. He's part of The Great Promise Partnership with Dublin City Schools and Flexsteel Furniture.

"My upbringing was rough. My mom, she was a single parent. My mom raised me," Butler said.

Growing up in a rough neighborhood, he says he started to fall behind in class.

"Grades were slipping man, and I wanted to finish school, so I told them to transfer me there so I can finish school," Butler said.

Shortly after the 19-year-old enrolled into Moore Street School, he got a new opportunity.

"My principal came to my house one day, and he said 'Flexsteel. I said 'WOW Flexsteel'," Butler said.

The partnership started in September, giving Butler the chance to build sofas part-time while going to school.

At Flexsteel, students do not get any type of special treatment. Stephanie Harrison with human resources says they go through a interview process, background check and drug tests, just so they can land a job.

"We want to make sure they want to do the job as well," Harrison said.

She added Flexsteel gives students like Butler the power to do anything.

"It is going to teach them skills they can use their entire lifetime, rather than it's for our company or just in their lives," Harrison said.

The program gives students course credit, plus money in their wallet. It's a deal Butler says makes life for his family easier.

"Because I'm making more money, because now I am able to do more things," Butler said.

It gives Butler the strength and promise of a brighter future.

"I know how it feels man, to come from the trenches and the struggle, and the grind to get something that you want," Butler said.

Harrison says they plan to expand the program and opening it up to more students in January next year.

