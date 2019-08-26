DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center plans to go smoke free starting in the fall, but some veterans have mixed opinions about the ban.

Some say it will help, while others think it won't, but regardless of what they think the smoking ban will go into effect at the center starting in October.

RELATED: Carl Vinson VA rolling out 'Whole Health Program' for veterans

"I started smoking in the Navy, because that was really the only time I had the opportunity to take a break," Christopher Anderson said.

Anderson says spending days at sea helped him pick up a habit.

"They say it calms you down, it gives you an immediate rush of Nicotine," Anderson said.

He says it's the rush that kept him going.

"Two men talking with cigarettes in their hand," he said.

But starting October 1, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is going smoke free campus wide.

"If we can limit, reduce, or eliminate smoking, I think employees and veterans are going to be a lot healthier," Associate Director for the center Jay DeWorth said.

DeWorth says the VA will host free classes to help vets quit.

"What is new is we are going to be offering employees some of these same resources, classes to stop smoking if they choose to stop smoking, and also some medications," Deworth said.

He says these resources will be available to make sure all six area clinics are ready to go smoke free by October 1.

"And it is going to be a journey to get them not to smoke on our campus, but also to stop smoking all together," Deworth said.

MORE: VA to allow Central Georgia veterans access to urgent care

Anderson says even with the new rule, he realizes it is going to be tough to quit.

"I just think I'm going to have, to have the willpower and the proper mindset to throw the packs away, you know?" Anderson said.

You can find class details below.

Tobacco Cessation Classes: Classes usually meet one hour a week for five weeks. You can contact the following locations to confirm dates and times.

Dublin Campus: Every Wednesday at 2 p.m. on 15A, and every Thursday at 2 p.m. on 10B for DOM in-patients only

Every Wednesday at 2 p.m. on 15A, and every Thursday at 2 p.m. on 10B for DOM in-patients only Tele-Health at all CBOC locations (Albany, Tifton, Brunswick, Macon, Milledgeville, and Perry): Every Friday at 1:15 p.m.

For more information, call Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager Jennifer Johnson, BSN RN at 1-800-595-5229. Dial #1, then the extension 304.