Dublin's Fairview Park Hospital seeing trend in COVID-19 patients

Atrium Health Navicent, Coliseum Medical Centers, and Houston Medical Center say they're not tracking whether their current COVID-19 patients are vaccinated.

DUBLIN, Ga. — At Dublin's Fairview Park Hospital, people hospitalized with COVID-19 have one thing in common: they're not vaccinated.

We went to Dublin to see the latest trend in the pandemic.

At Fairview Park Hospital, none of their July COVID-19 patients were vaccinated.

Eleanor Crowdis of Dublin got vaccinated for the coronavirus last year.

"Oh, I wanted to get vaccinated when I first heard there was a vaccine," said Crowdis.

She said it was an easy and something she doesn't regret a thing.

"Tell them how old you were, fill out a little form thing, they'd give you the shot, and then you'd wait 15 minutes to see if you have an effect and then you could go on," said Crowdis. "I have confidence in what was said about it."

Except not everyone in Laurens County is ready to get vaccinated.

According to Fairview Park Hospitals' Chief Medical Officer Doctor George Harrison, and Fairview Park Hospitals' CEO Don Avery only a third of Laurens County is vaccinated.

Harrison said, "As a physician, as a medical scientist, it's very frustrating to look at it, at our lens. We see data that is unmistakable, data that is the best that it has been in the history of vaccines, yet we see laymen, our countrymen turn a blind eye to that data."

"To see that a solution is available and people not taking advantage of that, it really bothers me, not because we haven't reached some statistical number, but because I know there is a way for people to keep from getting COVID. It's available and it's safe," said Avery.

"That's a lack of knowledge or a certain type of ignorance," said Crowdis.

Crowdis also says people should be vaccinated, but some people in Laurens County don't have a way to get to a vaccine appointment.