East Laurens High School senior killed in car crash

East Laurens High School senior Breanna Dice was on her way to school when the crash happened.

DUBLIN, Ga. — People in Laurens County are mourning after a student was killed in a car accident Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurens County School District, East Laurens High School senior Breanna Dice was on her way to school when the crash happened.

It happened at around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia State Patrol. 17-year-old Breanna Dice was driving south on Lovett Scott Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Snellbridge Road. She failed to yield when she drove in front of another car traveling west on Snellbridge Road, which hit Dice's car, killing her.

A passenger, a 15-year-old female, and the driver of the other car, a 17-year-old male, were hurt in the crash. The 17-year-old was airlifted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. The 15-year-old was taken to Fairview Park Hospital.

East Laurens High Principal Lee Collins said in the post, "Breanna’s kind spirit touched the hearts of everyone she knew. She had been a member of the Band of Gold since 6th Grade...and was finishing up her senior year as the clarinet section leader. Everyone knows the family bond they shared was truly unbreakable…even in her death. May the life she lived continue to be that beacon of light and hope for her many loved ones left behind. Keep her family, friends, teachers and administrators in your prayers, as they struggle to find peace in the midst of their storm."

Our Laurens County School District and Falcon Family experienced a devastating loss today. ELHS Senior, Breanna Dice,... Posted by Laurens County School District on Thursday, November 4, 2021

This accident is still under investigation.