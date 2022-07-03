Eating disorders are more common than you may think

About 30 million Americans are living with an eating disorder right now, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa.

MACON, Ga. — Eating disorders are likely much more common than you think. But the signs, aren't always obvious.

Anything related to food, causing a dysfunction, and making it hard for you to live life the way that you want is an eating disorder.

That's according to Applied Clinical Nutritionist Kajal Patel.

"In the past 10 years, I've helped several people with eating disorders," Patel said.

Not every diagnosis looks the same.

"Typically they'd come in with a diagnosis of anorexia, bulimia, but I've also seen binge eating, people who are afraid to eat certain types of food," Patel said.

Patel says signs of an eating disorder include: having a fear about how to eat or what to eat, using food to sabotage or hiding feelings.

But the biggest sign?

"Behaviors that involve a lot of feeling of not having control. That's what I feel is the number one symptom, and side effect that I see when it comes to an eating disorder," Patel said.

Amy Williams, family nurse practitioner with Carnivore Nutrition, says lack of control can stem from family issues, school and even not having control of how things are going in their daily lives..

"Something is causing them to have this eating disorder, and they're almost compensating it with stress eating, or binge eating, or restricting their food because that's something they can have control over and feel good about the whole situation," Williams said.

Both Patel and Williams have tips on how to manage this.

"I highly recommend getting a team of people to work with them. Typically this team can involve a therapist, a nutritionist, either family, friends or loved ones," Patel said.

"Don't be scared to kind of figure out where you need to be, because everyone needs a different type of nutrition," Williams said.

"We also want to get to the root problem of where the disorder is coming from," Patel said.

"Don't make it just about the weight. Make it about a healthier lifestyle, a healthier living, not just losing or gaining weight." Williams said.