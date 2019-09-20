EATONTON, Ga. — Medical examiners Friday performed an autopsy on the second person found dead inside an Eatonton home on September 18th.

According to Chief Kent Lawrence with the Eatonton Police Department, 62-year-old Alton Chalker's autopsy was performed and has been ruled a homicide due to multiple sharp-injured wounds to the body. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results, which could take one to three months.

On Thursday, the autopsy for Alton Chalker's niece, 25-year-old Katie Chalker, who was also found in the home Wednesday, found superficial wounds to her head area that would not cause her death.

So far, investigators have not released any further details on the deaths or what they think happened. For now, they’re simply calling it a “death investigation.”

