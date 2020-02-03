MACON, Ga. — Senior athletes across Central Georgia committed to the college of their choice on Signing Day last month. One of those students, from Stratford Academy, has a story that spans hundreds of miles.

When Edlin St. Vil isn't in the classroom, you can find him on the field.

"I just got to learn, learn, learn," St. Vil said.

Like many athletes, it's been a journey to get to where he is but maybe not as many miles.

"I grew up playing soccer in Haiti. I use to play with all my friends. I wasn't the greatest then," St. Vil said.

St. Vil arrived in Macon from the Cambry Orphanage in Les Cayes, Haiti in July 2010 when he was in just sixth grade.

Ashlyn Webb

His American mom, Lauren Fried, met him on a medical mission trip. The trip took her to the orphanage Edlin was living in.

"The second I step out of the bus, this little kid is standing there. 'Hi, my name is Edlin.' That's pretty much all the English he could speak at the time," Fried said.

Both say it was an instant connection. Fried said Edlin and other kids in the orphanage lived in poor conditions at the time. Many of them didn't have shoes, and if they did, they were worn out.

"The kids didn't have any running water. They had a well so they could pump water for the day, so they could wash and drink," Fried said. "If they were lucky, they would have two meals a day."

But what Edlin and many of his friends did have was a smile -- something he keeps today along with his love for soccer.

"For a long time, they had no net, no goal, it was kind of marked sides of the goal. So they would play soccer with whatever they could," Fried said.

Edlin and the Fried stayed in touch after the mission trip.

"Out of all those kids, it was that one kid... they want to help him out with whatever he needed help with," St. Vil said.

After a couple years, the Frieds became his American family.

"She just kept pushing until I got here. It's great. I like her so much. It's just a dream come true," St. Vil said.

When he made the move to the U.S., his love for soccer grew.

"Soccer was kind of one of those things he immediately found a niche in. I think it helped him adjust to America, because he felt welcomed and part of it," Fried said.

"I enjoy the game even more. I just want to keep playing, because I learn new stuff everyday," St. Vil said.

Fast forward to February, Edlin committed to playing soccer for Gardner-Webb University. Knowing where he began made Signing Day so much more meaningful.

Taylor Drake

"There's one word that I would describe Edlin... the tenacity for the game. He's a tenacious player. He's a hard working player," a coach said at Signing Day.

Edlin says he is thankful for every person who has helped him a long the way, from coaches and teachers to both his American and Haitian family.

"There's a lot… a lot of people that have helped me to where I am today," St. Vil said.

Taylor Drake

Edlin says though he loves soccer, his education comes first. He hopes to major in International Business, but he still has his eyes on possibly playing professional soccer.

St. Vil says he's moving to Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina this summer.

