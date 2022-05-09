6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works

"During his swearing in ceremony, Junior Officer King swore to always be brave."

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer.

Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father.

Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

They said he was diagnosed with cancer at just 18 months -- but he is going to face a very big challenge on Wednesday. Doctors recently learned that chemotherapy is no longer working for Ezra. The tumor on his brain has grown.

Now, Ezra will have to undergo an eight-hour operation so that surgeons can remove as much of the tumor as possible.

"During his swearing in ceremony, Junior Officer King swore to always be brave," Woodstock Police said. "And, the department rallied around our newest recruit for encouragement. We love you, Ezra!"

They shared photos of the ceremony in the post. Dozens have commented saying they are sending prayers to Ezra and his family.