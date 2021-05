Some Fairfield officers doubled as delivery drivers Sunday by finishing off delivery rounds for Mother's Day.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police added some flower deliveries to their duties this Mother's Day after a delivery driver was arrested.

In a Facebook post, police said a flower delivery driver was involved in a crash and was arrested on a DUI charge.

Police took up the delivery responsibilities themselves, finishing off the leftover flower deliveries.

ABC10 reached out to the department for more information, however, the message was not immediately returned.