With springtime creeping up on us, many people look forward to the bloom of cherry blossoms, but in recent years, the Yoshino cherry trees have struggled to live. Now, the community is helping bring them some life.

The trees are known for their beauty and when they bloom, but lately, the weather has taken away some of their shine.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful says warmer temperatures and lack of rainfall have played a role over the years.

They also say diseases and other pathogens take advantage of those conditions.

Bill Fickling of Fickling Farm is taking down the old diseased trees and planting some new ones.

"It's sad to see them struggle, and so we really want to bring them back to peak health because they are really, really beautiful," said Fickling.

Fickling says he wants to plant about 300 Yoshino cherry trees at the farm within the next 3 years or so.

They typically bloom in late March.