COCHRAN, Ga. — A historic building in Bleckley County is a total loss after an early morning fire.

According to the Cochran Fire Department, they responded to a fire around 5 a.m. at the vacant apartment on the corner of Third and Beech Streets.

They say the building, previously known as Rutland Apartments, was a 4,000-sq ft. building constructed in 1912.

They report it was an ‘icon’ of Cochran that many people had lived in throughout the last century, but had been unoccupied in recent years.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'Tear Down' scrawled onto base of Capitol monument to Confederate leader and former Georgia governor

Macon church leaders meet to discuss removal of Confederate monument