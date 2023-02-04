Flooding in Wheeler County as the Oconee River rises

One private neighborhood was put on voluntary evacuation.

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — Southern Central Georgia counties are just now seeing the effects of this week's flash flooding.

The Oconee River passes through Wheeler County, and 13WMAZ's Megan Western went to see how high it's risen.

A boat ramp for the Oconee River sits off of state route 280. The water has started inching up the ramp and sits close to the bottom of the bridge.

"Three feet from touching the bottom of the bridge on the 280 side," says EMA Director Steve Adams.

According to the National Weather Service, the Oconee River will reach 19 feet by the Sunday night, going into Monday morning.

These levels are effecting nearby neighborhoods.

"Right now we're at Cherokee Sand Ridge, a private club, down south 19 and it's around about half the homes here," says Adams, talking about water coverage.

The roadways are almost completely flooded, as well as surrounding houses.

Adams says by Monday, it will be hard for residents to travel in and out. Most of the homes are built on risers and the area is used to the flooding river.

"It's been happening every two or three years. It was this way three years ago. In fact it got a little bit higher," Adams says.

These residents have been put on a voluntary evacuation, and nearly all have left.

For anyone who stays, Adams says he is prepared to help.