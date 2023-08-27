Anti-semitic flyers found in Beall's Hill neighborhood, Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating

Currently, there is no confirmation of how many flyers were distributed.

MACON, Ga. — Antisemitic flyers from the Goyim Defense League were found in Central Georgia again on Sunday afternoon. Residents in the Beall's Hill neighborhood in Macon found flyers near their homes spouting hateful messages.

13WMAZ reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they said they were aware the flyers were being distributed and were investigating. They also said no disturbances had been reported at that time.

13WMAZ also reached out to Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar of Temple Beth Israel about the flyers once again being in the community.

"I'm saddened to realize that this is once again occurring," she said. "While they do mention Jewish conspiracy and it is targeting Jewish groups they also target other minorities as well."

"The best way to combat this which is imperative is for us to come together and to support the Downtown Tapestry, the interfaith group, and to bond friendships and fellowship," she said.

In June, similar flyers were distributed in Warner Robins and the same hate group protested outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon.

Neighbors called the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, and deputies eventually closed the protest down. The group had a blow-up doll representing a gay Jewish man hanging by the neck from a street sign.

Mayor Lester Miller said the sign was county property, so the deputies asked the group to remove the doll and leave.

Lt. Gossman in Warner Robins said at the time if they caught the specific people involved in spreading the fliers near Peach Blossom Road, they'd look at filing charges related to hate speech. Gossman said they reported the fliers to the FBI.

Macon DA Anita Howard said in a statement to 13WMAZ in June her office would be working with the US attorney's office on possible charges against the hate group.

Later in June, a group of Macon business owners, religious groups, and individuals showed up outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon to show their support for the synagogue. People held signs that read things like "We are all in this together," and "Stop the hate."

In early July, the Macon community and leaders from across the state gathered at Mulberry United Methodist Church to support the Jewish community and condemn hatred.

Around 900 people attended the Service of Love and Unity, according to the Rev. Ted Goshorn with Mulberry United Methodist.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attended the service and thanked all the leaders present for the defense of the Jewish community -- both on the weekend of the hateful demonstration and for attending the unity service.

"This right here is what makes America great. This is the community in Macon-Bibb County and Middle Georgia saying that we understand and we believe in and we will fight for and we are committed to the values that all are created equal, that we are out of many one, and that we are one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," he said.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller also spoke.

"Macon is a welcoming community but there is no place, I repeat no place here, for the ignorance, the hate, the antisemitism directed towards our Jewish neighbors last weekend. No place for discrimination of any kind," Miller said.

Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar spoke about her experience on the day of the hate group's protest and how the community gathered around her and the synagogue. She said she was surprised and thankful for the love of the Macon community.

“What I saw, more importantly, what I felt was that we were not alone, and all of your deeds tipped the scale of what is Macon towards something good," Bahar said.