Folks skate in last session of 2022 at Macon Centreplex

Folks skated in the last session of the year - but don't worry! More sessions will be held in January for New Year's.

MACON, Ga. — Saturday marked the final day to ice skate in 2022 at the centreplex in Macon.

Dozens of folks came out to feel the wind beneath their skates.

Ingrid Turner says usually around this time of year they go to New York, but she wanted to give Macon's ice skating rink a whirl.

"My baby he turned twelve yesterday, so every year we always go to New York to the Rockefeller Center to skate, but this year we heard about the skating here, so we brought them here & we had the most amazing time. The boys really enjoyed it," she said.

If you couldn't make it out on Sunday, have no fear!