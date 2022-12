Deputy James Thomas moved to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in August.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention.

Someone found him shot to death in his personal car on Bolton Road Thursday.