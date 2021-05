If you missed the action Saturday, you still have time to go on Sunday.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Forsythia Festival's Tailgate Toss and Arts and Crafts Fair were held on Saturday afternoon in the streets of downtown Forsyth.

The event lasts until Sunday and is expected to draw about 20,000 people, and more than 100 vendors, to Forsyth.

People can shop for arts and crafts, enjoy the tasty festival treats and spend some time with family and friends at the events.